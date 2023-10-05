Man arrested after two men stabbed and two dogs injured in incident off Sandy Row

ATTACK: A 36-year-old man has been arrested after two men were stabbed and two dogs injured in the Bradbury Place area

POLICE have arrested a man after two men were stabbed as well as two dogs injured during an incident, off Sandy Row.

A 36-year-old man was arrested at the scene following a report of a stabbing in a flat on Bradbury Place, at the junction of Sandy Row and the Lisburn Road.

Officers have reported one man was stabbed in the face and another to the abdomen and two dogs were injured in the incident, one of which had to be taken to a nearby vet and another was taken by a family member with the dog warden informed.

Inspector Edgar of the PSNI said: "It was reported at around 1.10pm that two men had been stabbed, one to the face and the other to the abdomen.

"Officers attended alongside colleagues from NIAS and the two injured men were taken to hospital.

"Two dogs in the property were also injured during the incident and one dog is being treated by a local vet.

"A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and criminal damage, and remains in police custody at this time.

“Enquiries are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who has any information to get in touch. The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 863 of 05/10/23.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.