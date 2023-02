Man charged following assault at Divis Tower

A 45-year-old man has been charged with assault following an incident in the Divis Tower area on Wednesday night.

Police arrived at the scene after 9pm where officers “located a woman in her 20s with facial injuries".

A spokesperson from the PSNI said the man was charged with "assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault."

He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on 22nd March.