Man charged after scrambler 'driven dangerously' on Springfield Road

SCRAMBLER ARREST: A scrambler seized by police at the weekend

A 24-year-old man has been charged with a number of driving and drug offences in relation to scramblers.

Police received reports of scramblers being driven dangerously on the Springfield Road shortly after 5pm on Sunday evening.

A 24-year-old man was arrested a short-time later and subsequently charged with a number of driving offences, including dangerous driving, excess speed and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

He was also charged with possession of a Class B controlled drug.

He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on 7th June. As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

In a seperate incident, a 15 year-old boy was reported to the PPS and will face a day in court after being stopped by police in Poleglass.

West Belfast Neighbourhood officers observed a male riding a scrambler style motorbike on Brianswell Road on Sunday afternoon.

Police said the driver was driving in a dangerous manner placing himself and other members of public at serious risk.

Police subsequently stopped the vehicle, seized the vehicle and reported the rider for a number of traffic offences.