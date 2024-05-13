A 24-year-old man has been charged with a number of driving and drug offences in relation to scramblers.
Police received reports of scramblers being driven dangerously on the Springfield Road shortly after 5pm on Sunday evening.
A 24-year-old man was arrested a short-time later and subsequently charged with a number of driving offences, including dangerous driving, excess speed and using a motor vehicle without insurance.
He was also charged with possession of a Class B controlled drug.
He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on 7th June. As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.
In a seperate incident, a 15 year-old boy was reported to the PPS and will face a day in court after being stopped by police in Poleglass.
West Belfast Neighbourhood officers observed a male riding a scrambler style motorbike on Brianswell Road on Sunday afternoon.
Police said the driver was driving in a dangerous manner placing himself and other members of public at serious risk.
Police subsequently stopped the vehicle, seized the vehicle and reported the rider for a number of traffic offences.