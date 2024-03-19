Man charged with murder of Kevin Conway refused bail

A MAN charged with the murder of Kevin Conway in West Belfast in January has been refused bail.

Mr Conway (26) was shot multiple times in his flat at Rossnareen Park on January 9 this year.

Fergal Kane (53) and co-accused Aidan O’Keefe (27) are jointly charged with the murder.

At a bail hearing at Belfast Magistrates Court on Tuesday, Mr Kane was told he must remain in custody. As Kane mounted his first application for bail, prosecutors claimed the charges indicated he played a significant role in the criminal outfit behind the murder.

“He would have to be a significant, trusted part of that organised grouping,” a Crown lawyer submitted.

It was also disclosed that since he was first remanded in custody, Kane has been moved to the dissident republican wing of Maghaberry Prison. With both guns used in the shooting still missing, concerns were raised that his release could further hinder the investigation.

Defence counsel JonPaul Shields argued that the prosecution will face difficulties linking Kane’s BMW to the area of the murder at the relevant time. He described the evidence against his client as “speculative”.

Denying bail, District Judge Steven Keown cited the risks of re-offending and interfering with police inquiries.

“On the Crown’s case, Mr Kane is a trusted member of an organised crime group involved in offences of the utmost seriousness.”