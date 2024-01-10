Kevin Conway was shot multiple times and died at the scene

INVESTIGATION: Police investigating the scene outside the home of Kevin Conway, who was murdered at Rossnareen Park on Tuesday night

WEST Belfast murder victim Kevin Conway was shot multiple times and died at the scene, police have confirmed.

Mr Conway (26) was murdered in his home in Rossnareen Park near the Shaws Road at around 9.30pm on Tuesday night.

At a press conference this afternoon the PSNI appealed for any member of the public with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward to aid their investigation.

Detective Inspector Gina Quinn said: “Kevin – who was a father, a son and a brother – was brutally murdered in his own home. He was shot multiple times and, sadly, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“My thoughts are with Kevin’s family and loved ones, who are today left trying to come to terms with their loss. And I know the wider community remains in shock.

“This was a horrific, calculated and ruthless murder, carried out in a busy residential area. Such cold-blooded brutality has absolutely no place in our society.

Murder victim Kevin Conway

Detective Inspector Quinn continued: “Our investigation is at an early stage, and I am appealing to anyone who was in the Greenan area yesterday evening, from 4pm onwards and who noticed anything suspicious, to contact us. I’m especially keen to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or dash cam footage.

“I understand that people are feeling afraid, but we can all agree those responsible for this shocking murder have no place in our society. The streets will be safer when they are behind bars.

“If you have any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please contact us. I’m appealing directly to local people to have the confidence to tell us anything they know. Kevin’s family deserve justice.

“Local people will see an increase in police presence in the area in the coming hours and days, and I’m grateful to members of the public for their ongoing support.”

Anyone with information, or who may have captured dash cam footage, is asked to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference 1714 of 09/01/2024.

Mr Conway's murder is the latest in a series of 17 gun-related murders in North and West Belfast over the past 11 years. To date, no-one has been convicted of any of the murders.