Police launch murder investigation after man shot dead in Rossnareen

MURDER INVESTIGATION: Police at the scene of the shooting this morning, Wednesday

POLICE have launched a murder investigation after a man was shot in his West Belfast home on Tuesday night. The man has been named as Kevin Conway.

Police remain at the scene in Rossnareen Park and cordons are in place.

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey condemned the "brutal killing."

“There is shock in the local community after a man was shot dead in the Greenan area on Tuesday night," he said. “This is a brutal killing and a family have now been left grieving as a result. I unreservedly condemn it. There is no place for guns on our streets.

“Cordons are still in place and people are advised to avoid the area at this time.

“A murder investigation is now underway and I would urge anyone with information to bring it forward to the police.”

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll said: “I utterly condemn this brutal and harrowing shooting.

“My immediate sympathies are with the victim's loved ones and my thoughts are with all of those impacted by this barbaric attack. This is an incredibly distressing incident that has sent shockwaves through the entire community.

“There can be no justification for gunning someone down in their home in cold blood. All right-thinking people will be abhorred by this shooting.”

Police are currently at the scene of the murder

Reacting to the news, SDLP West Belfast councillor Paul Doherty said the local community has been left shocked as news of the murder filters through.

“The shooting on Tuesday night has sent shockwaves through our community, with police remaining at the scene as they carry out their investigation. Following on from previous incidents in the area in recent days local people are seriously concerned at this outbreak of criminality as we begin the new year.

“My thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has tragically lost his life. Violence like this is a scourge on our society and creates serious fear among people living in this community. There can be no justification for what has happened here, I would appeal for anyone with any information to come forward to police so that the people who carried this out can be brought to justice.”

Detectives are appealing to anyone who has any information to call 101 and quote reference number 1714 of 09/01/24.

Information can also be done with 100% anonymity via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.