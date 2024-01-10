West Belfast murder victim named locally as Kevin Conway

THE MAN shot dead in West Belfast on Tuesday night has been named locally as Kevin Conway – originally from the Kilwilkie estate in Lurgan.

Mr Conway, who was aged 26, was murdered in his home in Rossnareen Park on the Shaws Road.

Mr Conway was facing charges at the time of his death in connection with the murder of Shane Whitla in Lurgan, who was shot dead on 12 January 2023, a killing which was linked to Armagh drug gang 'The Firm'.

Mr Conway was on bail from 20 February last year and ordered not to use the internet but was visited by police five days later for using Facebook messenger where he was rearrested.

Prosecutors claimed Mr Conway set up Shane Whitla in phone calls which lured him to the scene of the execution-style shooting carried out by two other men.

Local politicians have condemned the brutal murder.

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey said: “There is shock in the local community after a man was shot dead in the Greenan area on Tuesday night. This is a brutal killing and a family have now been left grieving as a result. I unreservedly condemn it. There is no place for guns on our streets."

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll said: “There can be no justification for gunning someone down in their home in cold blood. All right-thinking people will be abhorred by this shooting.”

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “My thoughts are with Mr Conway’s family, who are left trying to come to terms with their loss.”

Detective Chief Inspector McGuinness is appealing to anyone with information to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference 1714 09/01/2024.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org