A MAN has been released on bail following searches at a house in North Belfast on Friday.

The security alert began in the early hours of Friday morning with properties located near Rosapenna Parade evacuated – with Ardoyne Community Centre opened for local residents.

A number of items were recovered as a result of the search including suspected firearms and ammunition, suspected class A drugs and a sum of cash.

A 28-year old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including possession of a class A controlled drug with intent to supply, possessing a firearm and ammunition in suspicious circumstances and possessing ammunition without a certificate.

He has since been released on bail as police enquiries into the incident continue.