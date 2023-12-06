Man robbed at knifepoint in Twinbrook

A MAN has been robbed at knifepoint in Twinbrook. The robbery took place on Tuesday evening in Juniper Park.

Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “At approximately 10pm it was reported that a man aged in his 20s had been threatened with a knife and had an amount of money taken from him during a robbery on the Juniper Park area of Dunmurry.

“The victim was uninjured but left badly shaken from his ordeal.

“The suspect is described as aged in his mid-20s, approximately 5ft 11 in height and was wearing a black coat with a hood and grey tracksuit bottoms.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the robbery or to anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1929 of 05/12/23.

“You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”