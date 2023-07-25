Man 'unlawfully at large' back in police custody

APPEAL: The 29-year-old was last seen in Dunville Park, but is now back in custody

A MAN who was unlawfully at large is back in police custody this evening.

Police had earlier said that Christopher Kearns (29) had absconded from police custody and was last seen in the Dunville Park area of the Falls Road.

He had been arrested earlier today on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent following the report of an assault in south Belfast in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Police said he absconded at approximately 12:30pm this afternoon, while being dealt with for a medical issue.

Sergeant Brown said: “He is described as approximately five feet eight in height, of medium build, with dark hair and was wearing a grey tracksuit and handcuffed to the front.

"We are advising the public to not approach the man but to call 999 immediately if seen.

“Anyone who knows of Mr Kearns’ whereabouts is asked to contact detectives at Musgrave on 101."

This evening it was confirmed that the 29-year-old was back in custody. "Police would like to thank the public for their assistance," a PSNI spokesperson said.