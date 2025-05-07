Marathon fundraising effort by St Gerard's school

ST Gerard’s School entered 25 teams and five full marathon runners into this week's Belfast City Marathon, raising money through Friends of St Gerard’s to support over 300 children.

Congratulating their effort, West Belfast MP Paul Maskey said: “Its great to see the school staff, parents, and wider community get behind such a fantastic fundraising activity.

“I have witnessed first-hand the positive impact the funds raised have on extending support and opportunities to so many children and young people with additional needs.”

Michael McCullough, from Friends of St Gerard’s, who organised this mammoth fundraising activity added: “St Gerard’s strives every day to integrate our pupils into the community. In December, Belfast City Council made it possible for our kids to become part of the Christmas market. Sally Gardens and Brian's Boru made it possible for our kids to become part of their communities and last Sunday we were delighted that, thanks to the marathon organisers, Councillor Matt Garrett and GLL, our kids and families can play a role in the Belfast City Marathon.

“All money raised goes towards further supporting and developing our links within the community and giving our pupils the best possible school experience.”