'March' into 2024 with the Lyric Theatre production of Little Women

LYRIC Theatre Belfast opens 2024 with a heart-warming and captivating rendition of Little Women, Sat 3 Feb - Sat 2 Mar 2024. This Lyric Theatre Production breathes new life into a cherished classic, which was originally penned by Louisa May Alcott and masterfully adapted by Anne-Marie Casey. It will be brought to stage under the skilful direction of Emily Foran.

Join the enduring journey of the March sisters: Meg (Ruby Campbell), Jo (Marty Breen), Beth (Maura Bird), and Amy (Tara Cush) as they navigate the challenges of the Civil War era, forging unbreakable bonds of love and family. Step into the world of sisterhood, courage, ambition and follow them as they progress into womanhood, under the wing of Marmee March (Jo Donnelly), and Aunt March (Alison Harding). Also featuring Shaun Blaney, Cillian Lenaghan and Ash Rizi.

Still as relevant today, Little Women is a celebration of women, proving that women can be heroes of their own story, can be bold, persistent, self-assured to stand strong in who they are, and what they desire for themselves in their present and future. Continuing this celebration, The Lyric Theatre production itself, written, directed, produced and acted by a female-dominated cast.

Jimmy Fay, Executive Producer Lyric Theatre Belfast, said: “What a way to ‘march’ into 2024 than with the much loved classic Little Women. This Lyric production is an enduring tale which will be brought to our mainstage by the immensely talented Emily Foran who leads a predominantly female cast and production team. Audiences are in for a treat with this spectacular production.”

Director of Little Women, Emily Foran commented: “Our production of Little Women, whilst embracing the past will breathe new life into this classic – which is a tale for all women for all times. Whether it be motherhood, personal success and/or pursuing a meaningful career, Little Women celebrates diversity in women, and the importance of uplifting women no matter what their dreams are, even if they are different from our own!”

Noirin McKinney, Joint Director of Arts Development, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, said: “The Arts Council of Northern Ireland is delighted to support the much-loved play, Little Women, at the Lyric Theatre this January and February. The production is one of many exciting shows as part of the Lyric’s fantastic new 2024 programme and I would encourage everyone to go along and enjoy. What a terrific start to the New Year!”



Tickets for Little Women start from only £15 and are available to book now on www.lyrictheatre.co.uk.

The Lyric Theatre is supported by Arts Council of Northern Ireland National Lottery funding and Belfast City Council. The Lyric Theatre Production of Little Women is presented by arrangement

with Lee Dean.

