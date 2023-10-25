Marie Gillen was a groundbreaking youth worker in Poleglass

MARIE Gillen (née Fennell) passed away suddenly on Friday 13 October surrounded by her family.

Marie was a volunteer youth worker and chairperson of the Nativity Youth Club in Poleglass from the early 1990s, up until its demise in 1999. She became involved given her children were members of the club.



Marie quickly established herself as a dedicated and skilled youth leader and she was later voted in as chairperson of the management committee and held that role for many years as she ran unopposed each time, such was her popularity and strong leadership .



Marie demonstrated an altruistic nature giving up so much of her time and energy to offer young people an alternative to anti-social behaviour, particularly the scourge of car crime which was prevalent in the area at that time.



Marie was heavily involved in providing informal social education, engaging youth in trainee leadership training, and personal development programmes.



Marie had the unenviable job of winding the youth club down when it had to close in 1999. She did this with integrity, ensuring its assets were donated to organisations such as Footprints Women's Centre, Sally Garden Community Centre and others.



She will be remembered for her friendliness, a calm demeanour, her strong leadership, integrity and her tenacity.