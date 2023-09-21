Martial Arts: Brunton hosts karate seminar

An intensive three day seminar exploring the technical side of karate in detail was recently conducted by Irish karate ace Oliver Brunton.

Interest in this top level instruction was high and many of those who had gained valuable insight at previous seminars booked their places immediately the spaces were released.

It was also encouraging to see an increase in children attending - all eager to start their karate career along the right path.

Oliver has spent over six decades studying karate, travelling to Japan annually to train with the top masters there. He knows how to use the body to generate explosive techniques and he has passed this knowledge along to those with a genuine interest in developing the art.

In his chosen style of wado karate, Oliver rose to the level of 7th Dan (Black belt) with the Japanese Karate Federation (JKF) - the highest rank held by any non-Japanese national. He is also a technical examiner with JKF.

"For me karate became a way of life," Oliver explained.

"I strive to incorporate the characteristics of honesty, modesty, courtesy, integrity, high moral code, courage, perseverance and indomitable spirit in my everyday life and pass those attributes on to my students."

Of course he continued, mastering the techniques of karate has many many mental and physical benefits.

"It can help a person gain confidence, gain razor sharp reactions and boost their mental health," Oliver highlighted.

"For others it can be an effective way of slowing down the ageing process."

Anyone who wishes to learn the art of karate with the Brunton School of Karate should call Oliver on 02890616453or visit www.irishkarate.com.