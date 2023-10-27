Martial Arts: Cochrane claims bronze at the International Chinese Martial Arts Championships

Aidan (third from right) with his bronze medal

IT was bronze medal finish for Riverdale native Aidan Cochrane in the Chinese Sword division of the recent International Chinese Martial Arts Championships in Florida.

Aidan had not competed in full contact sword fighting since 2019, which was his last bout in California.

However, last October, he decided to return to action despite having made a previous promise to himself to retire at the age of 60.

There were some bigger hurdles to come as he had since been taken to hospital with respiratory problems and diagnosed with COPD.

However, despite the tough conditions at the Carribe Royale in Orlando with searing heat that put further pressure on his lungs, the West Belfast man reached the podium.

“There was everything from lion and dragon dances as part of the opening ceremony,” he reports.

“The tournament hosted forms weapons, Tai Chi, Chinese wrestling and full contact fighting. “I was informed there will be no categories or division but just the one open division which included all levels and ages.

“I prepared well under the circumstances and felt completely liberated from any stress of being placed in the podium but I did decide that I would fight like the third monkey trying to board Noah’s Ark. On the day itself we congregated around our allocated ring and there was many schools from all over the States, Europe, India and South East Asia.

The age groups ranged from 20s to 60s, and I watched as they tried to suppress their nervous energy with drills and light sparring with the odd back flip and splits which gave me a chuckle as I sat in the background.

“One thing to mention, on these events you don’t just fight the opponent but you also have to deal with the wailing, howling and shouting from their fellow teammates.

“I muse admit I fought really well that day and exceeded my expectations and managed a bronze medal before my lungs began its usual chant when I over exert myself. I won much respect from the different schools that competed and I came away pleased enough with what I had achieved.”