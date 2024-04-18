Martial Arts: Medals galore for Brunton Karate in Dublin

The NIKW Brunton Karate Belfast enjoyed a fantastic day of fighting at the IKKU tournament in Dublin.

The day’s competition was devoted to free fighting, giving athletes the opportunity to focus on their combat skills.

Brunton Karate Belfast lifted an impressive amount of silverware - one championship title, three runner-up medals, and seven bronze medals.

Tierna Lavery won a championship title in the girls’ 12-13 years event.

Meanwhile, Anastasia Kachina won a silver medal in the 16-17 years in her weight category and a bronze in the open weight event.

Shea Johnston won a silver in his weight category in the boys 12–13-year-old category and Sean Parker won a runner-up medal in his weight category in the 10–11-year event.

Katelynn McCracken won two bronze medals in the female 16–17-year categories - one in her weight category and the other in the open weight.

Bronze medals were also won by Thomas Bell in the adult male event, Oisin McAllister in the boys 12-13 event, Alexandriia Crowe in the girls 10–11-year-old and Fionn Rye in the boys seven-year-old category.

Former international fighter James Brunton coached the squad who fought in Dublin and he is pleased with their performance.

“It’s great to see the squad put the techniques they have worked on put into action,” he said.

“All the competition experience they have been getting over the past few months is paying off and I’m sure there will be more medals in the future.”

Anyone wishing to learn karate with James Brunton should call him on 07513 837557 or visit www.irishkarate.com