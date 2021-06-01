Police investigate potential Covid regulations breaches after commemoration parade

COMMEMORATION: Up to 1,000 people attended a parade in the Divis area on Sunday to mark 40th anniversary of British Army killing of INLA volunteer Matt McLarnon.

Police are investigating possible Covid regulations breaches at a parade in the Divis area on Sunday to mark the 40th anniversary of the killing of INLA Volunteer Matt McLarnon.

The 20-year-old was shot and fatally wounded by the British Army in the Divis Flats complex just hours after the death of IRA hunger striker Francis Hughes on 12 May 1981.

The IRSP said over 1,000 accompanied attended the parade.

The parade is being reviewed by the PSNI to determine if any offences were committed.

Delivering the main oration following the parade and the unveiling of a plaque at Cullingtree Road to the INLA volunteer, IRSP Representative Michael Kelly described Matt McLarnon as "a freedom fighter".

"It was this desire to see Ireland and, in particular, the working class, free from imperialist oppression that drove him to take the risks he did; risks which would eventually lead to him giving his young life," he said.

"Matt was killed when he was 20 years old but even at such a young age he was revered, particularly within the republican stronghold of the flats. He was already a stalwart of the INLA, a recognised freedom fighter.

"Ordinary people who lived in this area at the time and still to this day remark on Matt’s almost constant alertness to the political situation which was developing constantly throughout the late 1970s and then into the 1980s.

"If Matt was without his weapon, his mind was on what needed to be done next. Always thinking, strategising and organising within his local area."

Michael Kelly saluted the family of Matt McLarnon who were in attendance at the commemoration.

"This Commemoration today is as much for you as it is for Matt, as it is our way of telling those of his family who are here with us today that we will never allow his memory to fade."

A PSNI spokesperson said officers had received notice of the parade and had gathered evidence during it.

"Police will now review all evidence gathered and if any offences are detected, a police investigation will be carried out," said the spokesperson.

Meanwhile, the IRSP criticised the PSNI after the partner of one of its activists had her car searched following the parade (below).