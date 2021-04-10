Zoom celebrations as Maureen and Jim raise a glass to 65 years of marriage

MANY HAPPY RETURNS: Maureen and Jim beside the banner in their home on Easter Monday and (below) HOW IT ALL BEGAN: Maureen and Jim at St Paul's Church in Cavendish Street on their wedding day

THERE was real cause for celebration on Easter Monday when Jim and Maureen Blaney of Glenhill Park in Andersonstown celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.



Originally from Clonard Gardens and Cavendish Street respectively, Jim and Maureen were married on 5th April 1956 in St Paul’s Church, Cavendish Street and have lived in Glenhill Park since the early 1960s.



Jim and Maureen were keen sports enthusiasts and, for many years, along with their lifelong friend Lily Gribben, were the driving force behind the Tom Williams Camogie Club.



Jim and Maureen have a great affection for the Glens of Antrim, having spent many happy years in their caravan in Cushendall. While there, they love to sit at their window, which looks out over Red Bay, and watch the children playing on the rocks with the boats sailing by.



Because of Covid restrictions, it wasn’t possible to have a Blue-Sapphire anniversary get-together, but family and friends were very much with them in spirit, with Zoom calls on the day from USA, Germany, England, Spain and New Zealand.



Ideally, they would have liked a professional family photograph taken to mark their momentous occasion, but this was impossible because of restrictions. Instead, their graphic designer grandson built a digital portrait photograph from individual pictures of each of Jim and Maureen’s four daughters and two sons, and they were delighted to have their special occasion marked in this way.