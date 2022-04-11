McKinstry roadworks near completion

SAFETY: Cllr Danny Baker has welcomed the progress on the new crossings at McKinstry Road

ROADWORKS at McKinstry Road are nearing completion.

The £500k scheme surrounding the McDonald's restaurant was approved by the Infrastructure Minister last August following a series of collisions and concern from local residents that someone would be killed crossing the four lanes of traffic from the Colin area to the new restaurant.

Detailing progress on the scheme, a Departmental spokesperson said: “The pedestrian safety improvement scheme at the McKinstry Road Roundabout, Dunmurry is now substantially complete.

"The scheme includes realignment of the roundabout and the provision of three new PUFFIN controlled pedestrian crossings on Creighton Road, McKinstry Road and Stewartstown Road.

"While some minor service alterations, surfacing and the new signal arrangement is still be carried out, it is expected that work will be completed and the PUFFIN crossings will be operational by the end of May 2022.”

Local councillor Danny Baker has welcomed the progress of the works.

"After a successful campaign we secured £500k investment. This will ensure our community can safely cross at this busy junction," he said.

"Road safety is a priority for me in the Colin area and I will continue to campaign for better road safety measures throughout the Colin."