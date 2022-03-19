Family of Annmarie McWilliams - youngest female republican interned - make donation to National Graves Association

THE family of the late republican activist Annmarie McWilliams, who passed away on 7 February, have made a financial donation to the National Graves Association.

Annmarie was the youngest female republican internee, having been interned in Armagh Jail in 1973, aged 16.

Annmarie McWilliams

She was lifelong activist and a familiar face in the Falls Road Sinn Féin shop.

This week her family visited An Fhuiseog where they made a generous donation to the National Graves Association.

Belfast National Graves Association Chair, Joe Austin, thanked the McWilliams family for their "substantial donation".

"It's a privilege and an honour to be here today," he said.

"A few weeks ago we lost a very dear comrade, Annmarie McWilliams, someone who had been to the forefront with the National Graves in commemorating those men and women, and children, who died in the cause of Irish freedom.

"A supporter of the National Graves, someone who attended every event, someone who always looked out for the wellbeing of the patriot dead families. Her family lost a dear family member and we lost a dear friend.

"Today it's fitting that we receive this substantial donation from Annmarie's family, which I can assure you will help us maintain the upkeep of the graves in Milltown Cemetery to a standard that is fitting and, indeed, that Annmarie would have approved of."