Tributes to life-long republican Annmarie McCarthy

REMEMBERED: Annmarie McCarthy (right) with Clara Reilly, Mary Kate Quinn and her brother Tom McWilliams, while campaigning with Relatives for Justice on behalf of her murdered brother Paul

TRIBUTES have been paid to life-long republican and activist Annmaire McCarthy who passed away peacefully at hospital on 7 February surrounded by her family.



Originally from North Belfast, Annmarie was the youngest female republican internee, having been interned in Armagh Jail in 1973 aged 16.



Her teenage brother Paul was shot dead by the British army in August 1977 and a decade later her husband Tony was killed by the INLA whilst travelling in a car along Springhill Avenue.



Leading the tributes, Sinn Féin councillor Danny Baker said that Annmarie was the best.



“She was one of the most warmest people that you could ever meet and her death is truly heart breaking," he said. “We were all hoping that she would come through the other end but unfortunately not. It is totally devastating for her family and our thoughts are with them all at this time.”

Mark Thompson from Relatives for Justice said that Annmarie was a much-valued member of the campaign group.

"RFJ have known Annmaire for a number of decades," he said. "She was a much-valued and much-loved member of Relatives for Justice. We worked along with Annmarie and her family in terms of the killing of her brother Paul.

"Paul was murdered by the British Army when he was 16 years of age in the Springhill area in August 1977. He was killed on the same day that the British Queen visited Belfast for what they call her Silver Jubilee.

"During that visit by the British Monarch to Belfast, her soldiers shot dead 16-year-old Paul McWilliams.

"We have worked with the family in terms of truth, justice and accountability that is still outstanding in that egregious crime.

"Our condolences, love and best wishes go out to the entire McWilliams and McCarthy families."

Annmarie is survived by her partner Bobby, children Tony, Callan, Thomas and Criostoir and her grandchildren.



Annmarie’s Requiem Mass will be on Friday at 11am in Corpus Christi Church followed by burial at City Cemetery.



Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.