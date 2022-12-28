Our Méabh hits a high note with double anthem rendition at basketball challenge

Eighteen-year-old Méabh McNeill from North Belfast gave a moving performance after she was selected to sing both the US and Irish National anthems at a hugely successful Dublin basketball competition involving top US college teams.

The Blessed Trinity College student's beautiful voice sang both anthems at the MAAC ASUN Dublin Basketball Challenge in Tallaght, which was presented by Inspirus Sports National Basketball Arena, Dublin.

Méabh previously made the headlines when she sang Amhrán na bhFiann in Croke Park at the All-Ireland Ladies Final in 2019 through her family's GAA club, Lámh Dhearg, for whom her dad Joe played with distinction. She has also represented the club at Scór na nÓg on various occasions over the years.

The basketball event was attended by over 3,600 fans, many of whom who travelled from the United States. The jam-packed, two-day event featured four men’s teams from University of Central Arkansas, New York’s Niagara University, Stetson University from Florida and New Jersey’s Rider College, and four women’s teams from Rider College New Jersey, New York’s Marist College, University of North Florida and Eastern Kentucky University. The weekend was also broadcast on ESPN and Méabh’s performance could be seen across the globe as well.

Méabh gives a moving performance at Dublin Basketball Challenge

Speaking about the experience of singing both national anthems – which took place last month – Méabh shared her delight at being selected.

“It was very nerve-racking, it was singing an anthem that isn’t your own anthem and in a room full of people whose anthem it was," she said. "It was scary but I really enjoyed every second of it. Everyone was so supportive after as well.

“I sang at Croke Park in 2019, so I have had that experience and was asked based on that experience, which I’m so happy about, so of course I said yes.

“It was very different because I’m used to singing Amhrán na bhFiann so I did go away and learn it because I wanted to be respectful and put feeling into the song as well.

“I’ve always been interested in singing. I’ve been singing from a very young age. I’m hoping to go drama school in either Scotland or Wales but I have got Queen’s down as well. I’m a part of Queen’s Musical Theatre Society so I know a lot of people already.”

Tournament Director Marc Mulholland revealed that Méabh’s moving performance brought people to tears.

“We were delighted to have Méabh sing at the first MAAC ASUN Dublin Basketball Challenge presented at Inspirus Sports," he said. "I had seen Méabh at Croke Park for the All-Ireland Ladies Football final and when we were searching for local talent found out that we knew her mum.

"To say Méabh brought people to tears is an understatement. Her voice and delivery of both the American and Irish national anthems were breathtaking. I was standing holding my two young sons’ hands and it was such a memorable moment for all who attended.

"The eight games of the event were broadcast live on ESPN U and ESPN+ so it wasn’t just the 3,000-plus attendees that got to see Méabh at the National Basketball Arena, Dublin, it was the fans across the American network watching.

“Our events started in Belfast with the Belfast Basketball Classics in 2017 and 2018. We have now delivered in Dublin and London in 2022, so it is also important for us to have Méabh involved representing our home city. Our events aren’t just about basketball, it is all about inspiring the next generation and this includes entertainment within the games. We are sure it won’t be the last we see of such a talent in Méabh and we look forward to showcasing the very best of talented young people throughout our events.”