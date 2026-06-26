MERCY College in North Belfast is celebrating this week after receiving the Gold Tier in the CyberFirst Gold Award.

The CyberFirst Gold Award is a prestigious recognition given to secondary schools and colleges across the UK by the National Cyber Security Centre. Over 280 educational institutes have successfully achieved a Bronze, Silver, or Gold designation according to the CyberFirst Annual Report. The award provides certified recognition for educational institutions that have demonstrated a long-term commitment to achieving excellence, ambition, and leadership in cyber security education.

The CyberFirst Gold award is difficult to achieve, as schools must move through the bronze and silver tiers first whilst demonstrating key development in ICT, significant pupil participation, and engagement with industry supporters. Mercy College has demonstrated excellence by embedding digital learning across the curriculum in all departments whilst promoting cyber safety, innovation, and strategic problem solving.

Principal Martin Moreland and Head of ICT at Mercy College, Emma Harmon, could not be more proud of the achievement. Mercy College will now be able to access opportunities with workshops across Belfast that many schools will not have access to through their new recognition, especially providing great opportunities to inspire and promote young women to enter into tech careers.

CyberFirst Lead, Sara Lyons, said: "I recognise Mercy College's commitment to cyber and digital education, and its recognition of their support, community leadership level and the new pathways that they offer to young people exhibiting a real demonstration of success and commitment.”

She added: “The government has recognised the importance of emerging technology and by the end of this year CyberFirst will be expanding and transitioning into an initiative programme called TechFirst.”