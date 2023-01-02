New chief at A'town Community Forum says Casement project will be managed to keep disruption to minimum

2022 was a busy year for the Upper Andersonstown Community Forum at Tullymore where new Director Mickey George taking up the reins in September but the year ahead promises to be just as hectic.

“It’s been a very busy couple of months since I started," said Mickey. "We’re very busy at the moment with our support groups and also with our Utopia project for seniors which has built up a real head of steam. The Utopia group is a support group for senior people in the Andersonstown area. We have around 100 to 150 coming in every week to get involved in everything from art to yoga and tai chi as well as just having general get-togethers.”

The programmes are so popular that Michael says they often find themselves completely overbooked.

“At the moment all our classes are overbooked and we could do with some more space to fit everything in. Our daycare is busier than ever, the whole centre is buzzing.”

Earlier this month Tullymore hosted a successful Christmas event with Santa Claus switiching on the Christmas lights and then leading a parade to Andersonstown Leisure Centre with children following Santa’s sleigh. Attendees were also treated to Christmas carols sung by Rossa’s Children’s Choir and Féile Women’s Choir.

Tullymore are also planning a number of new programmes for 2023, with the aim of hitting the ground running.

“We’re putting on a project called ‘Age Well, Live Well’ which will be a pilot with the Belfast Trust," said Mickey. "It’s about providing a befriending service to those who can’t get out of the house and come to the centre.”

The big issue of the moment – the cost-of-living crisis – is one which affects the Tullymore centre profoundly and the Forum has been putting on events and giving information and advice on how to help mitigate the crisis.

“We’re hoping to get the fuel voucher scheme from Belfast City Council out in the new year," adds Mickey. "At the moment we’re oversubscribed for that but we are making sure that everyone who needs access the vouchers can do so.”

Another major issue which the Forum will focus on next year will be the building of the new stadium at Casement Park, an issue which has pitted the GAA against some local residents.

Mickey said that, along with the Andersonstown Neighbourhood Partnership, they would be working together as a sounding board between local residents and the GAA.

“Casement is a big issue and we want to work with the GAA and the residents to make sure things go forward amicably. It’s no big secret there’s been a lot of issues but we want to help build bridges and work with the residents to make sure that when the building begins the residents are ready for it and that the local area will have the infrastructure ready to be able to deal with such a large scale project.

“We want to work with local people, as they are key to a successful project. We’ve already been in contact with the GAA and we have a network with the residents so we’re hoping to be able to help sort out any issues that could arise. We’re looking forward to 2023 and doing whatever we can do to look out for the people of this community.”