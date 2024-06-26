Michelle O'Neill: We're coming on day one of new government for Casement money

FIRST Minister Michelle O’Neill has said that if Labour become the new government in the UK that on “day one” she would ask the new administration to find money to bridge the Casement Park funding gap.



With Stormont, the Irish government and the GAA already having fronted up financially to pay for the redevelopment, Rishi Sunak's government have given a financial commitment, although the amount has not been specified. Opinion polls suggest that Labour are set for a landslide victory in next week's general election.



Casement Park in Andersonstown is one of ten stadiums in Ireland and Britain due to host Euro 2028 soccer matches. The stadium has been closed since 2013 with costs soaring in recent years. If funding is not secured from the British government soon the North will miss out on hosting the tournament with games due to be held at Casement going to Dublin and across the water.

Earlier this month GAA President Jarlath Burns said he is resigned to the prospect that games in the tournament in four years time will not be played at Casement Park, thus taking Belfast out of the equation as a host city.



Speaking on BBC NI’s The View on Tuesday, Ms O’Neill said: “We now need the commitment of the British government. So on the other side of this election, I expect that Labour need to come to the table and let’s find a solution to make sure we get Casement Park built.

“We’re already engaging with Labour. Labour know that we are coming on day one to ask for this project to be built," she added.

“There’s an opportunity for a reset of relations between Dublin and London and I think there is where we are going to find the solution.

"This is an all-island project in terms of the Euro bid itself. Let’s make it happen.”