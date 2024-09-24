Man (28) arrested after £60,000 of Class A drugs seized in North Belfast

A MAN has been arrested after suspected Class A drugs with an estimated street value of £60,000 were seized in North Belfast.

The 28 year-old was arrested following a search in the Shore Road area, conducted by the PSNI's Organised Crime Unit, working in partnership with UK Border Force officers.

He remains in custody at Musgrave Police Station at this time, assisting with enquiries.

Detective Inspector Kelly said: “This search, arrest and recovery of drugs demonstrates the police service’s commitment to protecting our community from drug suppliers and to actively pursuing those involved in drugs criminality.

"Had these drugs made it on to the streets, they would undoubtedly have caused heartache, including for families dealing with loved ones who have addiction issues.

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland, working closely with other Organised Crime Task Force partners, is committed to removing controlled drugs from our streets and investigating those involved in the supply of such drugs.

“The consumption and abuse of cocaine has led to numerous deaths in our community in recent times.

“I would ask if anyone has any information about suspected drug dealing in their area to call the non-emergency number 101. Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

“Anyone who thinks they might have a problem with alcohol and/or drugs and would like to get help can visit www.drugsandalcoholni.info. This also includes details of services available for individuals affected by someone else’s drinking and/or drug misuse.”