Woman attacked and robbed while walking in West Belfast

A WOMAN has been assaulted and robbed by two males while she was walking in West Belfast.

Police are appealing for information following the attack robbery at the Culmore Gardens area, which sits between the Glen Road and Shaws Road.

Sergeant McIlveen said: “Sometime between 7pm and 8pm on Tuesday 24th September, it was reported to police that a woman in her 40s was walking in the area when she was approached by two unknown males.

"It was reported that the woman was assaulted by the men, who kicked the woman before making off with a black wallet and a sum of money. The woman received injuries to her arms and legs following the incident.

“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident, is asked to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1832 25/09/24. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”