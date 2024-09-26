Nancy takes it all in her stride as she celebrates her 100th birthday

A WEST Belfast woman has celebrated her 100th birthday surrounded by her family.

A special party was held for Nancy Brady at Fruithill Nursing Home last Wednesday as she celebrated the milestone with family.

Born on September 18 1924, Nancy grew up in St James’ Gardens at the top of the Donegall Road. At 18-years-old she married Peter Brady and went on to have six children.

After buying an off-license at top of the Crumlin Road, they went on to have a successful working life and at their peak, had four or five off-licenses across Belfast.

After retirement, they went to Dublin for a while before settling in Newcastle.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Nancy's son, Francis said: "It is a bit surreal to see mum reach 100 years old, especially when I am in my 70s myself," he said.

"We are delighted for her. She is a lovely woman and the staff at Fruithill are so good to her. It is emotional too. I think of my father on days like this.

"Mum's secret is to work hard and take porridge and cod liver oil every day."

Jacqueline, from Fruithill Nursing Home said the staff were delighted to be celebrating with Nancy.

"Nancy came here two-and-a half-years-ago and she was very ill but she came round and here she is at 100," she said. "She is a real chatterbox and story-teller. She loved everything about her life, she took it all in her stride.

"All the staff love calling in on a daily basis to see Nancy because she lifts our mood by putting a smile on our face.

"We are delighted and honoured to celebrate her big day."