Thousands expected to march on US Consulate on Saturday

THOUSANDS of people are expected to take part in a march to the US Consulate in Belfast on Saturday to demand an end to the Israeli war in Gaza.

Over 42,000 people have been killed during the Israeli onslaught over the past 12 months, with 16,000 of the dead children. However, human rights organisations believe that the number is much higher as it does not include people who have died from their wounds or the many thousands buried under rubble. Several hundred Palestinians have also been killed by the Israeli military or settlers in the West Bank over the same period.

The war began on October 7 last year after Hamas attacked southern Israel with over 1,000 people being killed.

There are now calls for a further ceasefire in Lebanon after days of Israeli air strikes have left over 600 dead.

On Saturday the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign, in partnership with over 20 solidarity groups, will march to the US Consulate to demand an end to US complicity in the slaughter.

Saturday's march begins at 1pm from Queen's University. Organisers have asked those in attendance "to bring a schoolbag or a white flower for the 16,000 murdered children and 600,000 without education agains this year".