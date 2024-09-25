'Outrage’ at LCC meeting with Education Minister over children's education

LOYALIST OPPOSITION: Plans for Bunscoil na Seolta were given the green light by Belfast City Council in June

POLITICAL representatives have expressed their outrage after the Loyalist Communities Council (LCC) called on the Education Minister to halt plans for an Irish language school in East Belfast.

Representatives from the LCC, a loyalist umbrella group representing the UVF, UDA and Red Hand Commandos, led by chair David Campbell met with Paul Givan on Tuesday.

They told the DUP minister that any proposed school “has no meaningful support from the local unionist and loyalist population and no consultation had taken place with local residents”.

In June, Belfast City Council gave the green light for a proposed temporary nursery and primary school, a soft play area, new access, parking, landscaping, and ancillary site works at lands adjacent and east of 44 Montgomery Road.

North Belfast MP John Finucane said: “Reports that a group which includes representatives of active Loyalist paramilitary groups have called on the education minister to halt plans to build an Irish language school in east Belfast are deeply concerning.

It is outrageous that the Education Minister has met the LCC.



The UVF, UDA and Red Hand Commando are not legitimate stakeholders, they are child abusers and thugs.



Paramilitary organisations must have no role or influence in shaping the education of our young people. — Eóin Tennyson MLA (@EoinTennyson) September 25, 2024

“Belfast City Council has already approved temporary plans to build a new nursery, soft play and primary school facilities to host Bunscoil na Seolta, and that should move forward without delay.

“The Irish language is thriving across our society and record numbers of our children and young people are being educated through the medium of Irish with more and more demand on our local Gaelscoilanna.

“It’s outrageous that a group which includes representatives of Loyalist gangs are attempting to influence decisions about our children’s future and right to be educated through the language of their choice.

“The Education Minister must make it clear that his department rejects this outrageous demand and that work will continue to progress on delivering this facility.”

UUP MLA Doug Beattie said the views of the LCC do not represent the majority view of the loyalist community.

Brian Smyth, Green Party councillor for Lisnasharragh added: "We live in a very sick and twisted society to have an organisation such as the LCC perpetuating fear about a school for children aged three to 11."