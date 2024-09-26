Irish government funding is a game-changer for West Belfast GAA club

Minister for State Thomas Byrne TD with CLG Laochra Loch Lao players, coaches and members at West Belfast’s Spórtlann na hÉireann at the launch of today’s Irish language support scheme

THE Irish language revival in West Belfast received a massive shot in the arm today with funding from the Irish government to help strengthen connections between the GAA and the language.

Minister of State for Gaeltacht Affairs Thomas Byrne was in Belfast this morning to launch a groundbreaking and ambitious new funding scheme, with West Belfast Irish language GAA club Laochra Loch Lao CLG – based in Spórtlann na hÉireann on the Falls Road – one of the Irish-medium clubs to benefit.

Minister Byrne visited the club to launch the historic scheme, which is a funding package of €800,000 over four years to support Laochra Loch Lao and Na Gaeil Óga based in Lucan, Dublin, to operate through Irish as sports clubs outside the Gaeltacht.

Minister Byrne said: “I am thrilled to announce this funding package for Glór na nGael which will provide opportunities to two pioneering GAA clubs, Laochra Loch Lao and Na Gaeil Óga, to build on the amazing work they’ve done to date creating space, outside of the Gaeltacht, for young and old alike to come together to use Irish in a participative, enjoyable way through sport.

Minister for State Thomas Byrne TD with CLG Laochra Loch Lao and Na Gaeil Óga players at West Belfast’s Spórtlann na hÉireann at the launch of today’s Irish language support scheme

"This funding will support these clubs to build on their work and to support their members and to nourish the next generation of players and coaches to develop through Irish playing the sport they love.”

Ciarán Mac Giolla Bhéin, Chairperson of Laochra Loch Lao, said: “We are absolutely delighted that Laochra Loch Lao will be supported through this new funding scheme which is the first of its kind in Ulster. Laochra Loch Lao CLG are a very unique GAA club whose primary purpose is the promotion and socialisation of the Irish language on an inter-generational basis through the participative model of sport.

Minister for State Thomas Byrne TD, Ciarán Mac Giolla Bhéin, Chairperson, CLG Laochra Loch Lao, right

"We formed the club originally as an amalgamated club to raise the status of West Belfast as an area where the language was particularly strong and to give social opportunities to use the language. In 2017 we took the bold decision to establish the club as a standalone club with juvenile structures.

"The growth of the club since has been phenomenal and we are now approaching 400 members. It has been incredibly rewarding and fulfilling building the club from the bottom up as a central component of the Irish language community infrastructure in West Belfast. As a club, we provide spaces for all ages where Irish is the dominant acoustic which brings particular challenges as we operate entirely through the medium of Irish across all structures.

"This generous and timely support from the Dept of Gaeltacht Affairs will be transformational for our club and the language revival movement in West Belfast by sustaining and supporting our ambitious plans for the future growth and expansion of CLG Laochra Loch Lao."

Minister for State Thomas Byrne TD with CLG Laochra Loch Lao and Na Gaeil Óga players today

Emily Ní Uiginn, juvenile member with Laochra Loch Lao, said the club is a "central part of her life".

"It is so important that young people like me have opportunities to engage with sport and my local community through Irish," she said. "Many of my school friends are part of the club and our facilities at An Sportlann are based in our school, which helps us all strengthen our friendship groups through Irish and build our wider school community. I am delighted that the amazing work the club does has been recognised and hopefully this support can allow the club to continue to flourish in the years ahead.”

Lorcán Mac Gabhann, Chief Executive of Glór na nGael, added: “We wholeheartedly welcome and celebrate the news from the Minister that a specific funding package will be made available to these clubs. These clubs developed from the bottom-up as language revivalist projects that utilise our native games to build sustainable language communities. They are fantastic examples of organic language planning and a great example for other GAA clubs to follow and we are delighted to be in a position to support them.”

Welcoming the announcement, West Belfast MP Paul Maskey said: "It’s fantastic news that the Irish government has committed to a significant funding pot to support GAA club’s Lacohra Loch Lao and Na Gaeil Óga in their development.

“The revival of the Irish language is continuing at speed in all corners of our island and at every level of society."