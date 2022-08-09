Minister commends Albert Street public realm scheme

PUBLIC REALM: Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey pictured with Project Manager Eddie Abraham from McAdam Design Ltd and Conor McConville, Project Manager at FP McCann

COMMUNITIES Minister Deirdre Hargey has commended the positive impact of the completed public realm project in the Albert Street area.

Minister Hargey said: “I am delighted to see the positive impact this project has had on the quality of daily life for local people and for those who travel in and out of Belfast along this busy route.

“Significant work has been undertaken to enhance the street-scape, creating an attractive pedestrian-friendly area with improved accessibility to the city centre.

“I am committed to support local communities and this is a further example of how my Department continues to improve neighbourhoods and demonstrates its commitment to making these areas more attractive and safer places to live, work, visit and invest.”

The Department for Communities allocated £1.5million to the Albert Street Public Realm Scheme which delivered significant physical regeneration improvements through the upgrading of the local street-scape at Albert Street, Cullingtree Road and St Peter's Close.

Works included footpath resurfacing using a mixture of natural stone paving and asphalt, new kerbs, new street lighting columns, revitalisation of existing railings and fences, new safety bollards and railings and other speed reduction measures and table top ramps.