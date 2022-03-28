Work begins on new Belfast transport hub

FIRST SOD: Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon with Translink Group Chief Executive Chris Conway at the site of Belfast's new transport hub

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has officially opened the works on the new Belfast Transport Hub which aims to be completed by 2025.

The new hub is to be built close to the Europe Bus Station at the bottom of the Grosvenor Road, with plans for 26 bus stands, eight railway platforms and provision for more than 300 cycling parking spaces. Plans also include space for a mezzanine with retail outlets.

The new integrated transport hub is being built to improve local and cross border transport links including through bus, coach and rail. Plans are also included to develop a taxi and cycle system to increase connectivity and promote sustainable travel in Belfast.

Marking the start of the main works on Friday, Minister Mallon said: “Today marks a ground-breaking step in the history of public transport for Belfast and for Northern Ireland as a whole. The construction of the Belfast Transport Hub, a key NI Executive flagship project, will significantly enhance the provision of public transport and active travel, drive economic development and play a major part in tacking the climate emergency.

"When completed in 2025 it will be the largest integrated transport facility on the island of Ireland and will help Belfast and Northern Ireland to grow as a modern, competitive, and confident region.

"I welcome the many, social, environmental and economic benefits this project, alongside the wider Weavers Cross regeneration project, will bring. As a major boost to the construction and engineering sectors in the north, with the generation of over 500 jobs and around £2.5million for social value through community partnerships, it will deliver immediate and long-term benefits for the entire region.”

Chris Conway, Translink Group Chief Executive, spoke of the expectations of the new project once completed.

“This exciting new fully integrated transport hub will represent a step change for public transport. As a fully multi-modal transport facility it will improve connectivity for everyone in Northern Ireland and beyond and act as a highly impressive gateway.

"It aims to deliver a high-class customer experience including retail options and enhanced cross border connectivity for up to 20 million passenger journeys annually. With the added benefits of active travel options, it will also play a major part in tacking the climate emergency; reduce congestion for better air quality, leading to a healthier, smarter and more sustainable city for everyone.”