MLA congratulates Rosie on birth of her new baby

GLENGORMLEY Sinn Féin councillor Rosie Kinnear is celebrating the birth of a new baby boy. The new arrival was born on Saturday.



Welcoming the good news, North Belfast Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly said: “I’m absolutely delighted with the news of the new arrival and congratulations to Rosie on the birth of her baby boy.



“Rosie is a wonderful warm person and she is over the moon with the new arrival.

“Everyone in team North Belfast was excited with the news and we all send our congratulations and very best wishes to Rosie, Niall and the family circle.



“Rosie is one of the rising stars of Sinn Fein and knowing how hard she works on so many fronts from her council work to her legal practice and activism in the community I’m sure she’ll take being a young working mum in her stride but then again this is coming from a man that has a lot to learn about multitasking.”