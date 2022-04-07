Residents evacuated from homes after 'viable device' discovered in Blacks Road

POLITICIANS have condemned those who left a 'viable device' in the Blacks Road area causing residents to be evacuated from their homes.

The suspect device was taken away for examination on Tuesday night in Moor Park Mews at around 11pm.

Residents who were temporarily evacuated returned to their homes in the early hours of Wednesday morning and cordons were lifted.

Local Sinn Féin Councillor Matt Garrett said residents were "needlessly disrupted with some moved from their homes". Condemning it, he said it was "totally unacceptable".

SDLP Assembly candidate Paul Doherty said: “It’s long past time we saw an end to scenes like this in our community," he said.

"During this security alert families young and old were forced out of their beds in the middle of the night causing much heartache and disruption. It’s the last thing people in this area need when just trying to go about their lives in peace.

“It’s extremely sinister that a viable device was found during this alert and we’re lucky that it did not go off and seriously injure someone or worse.

"I cannot imagine what the people who placed this in a built-up area hoped to achieve, but I would urge them to cease this type of activity at once and think about the impact they are having on the local community."

Inspector Moutray said: “I am keen to thank local people, and all those inconvenienced, for their patience as we worked to make the area safe.

“I am also appealing to anyone with information, or who witnessed anything suspicious, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1770 of 05/04/22.”