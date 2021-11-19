Jobs available as Huhtamaki sees significant growth in business

Huhtamaki Foodservice Delta is one of the largest packaging suppliers to the foodservice and retail sectors in Europe. With a reputation for ‘best in class’ flexographic and lithographic printing and benefitting from a highly skilled workforce, Huhtamaki provides sustainable, food-safe packaging to some of the biggest brands in the world.



We are currently enjoying a period of significant growth in our business and we have a range of positions available now for ambitious and focussed individuals to join our team at our manufacturing site located in Kennedy Way Industrial Estate, Belfast.



At Huhtamaki we offer our employees structured training, excellent remuneration and superb opportunities for career development within a business that is firmly invested in the local community.



The roles which are currently available range from trainee production operatives to engineers and we also have a number of office-based positions available.

More detail on trainee production operatives and/or office based roles below.

Whether you are just starting out on your career after leaving school or are looking for a change of direction with new challenges and rewards, we welcome your application.





WE ARE RECRUITING



We are offering excellent training and development opportunities along with a great range of competitve company benefits. Full and part-time positions available, flexible working hours will be considered.



Trainee Production Operatives

We have several opportunities for enthusiastic individuals who wish to pursue a career within manufacturing. Positions are available within our Printing, Die Cutting and Gluing Production areas.

Successful candidates will undertake full training to become a skilled Operator and will receive incremental pay increases as each stage of training has been successfully completed.



Essential Requirements:

• At least 1 years experience working in a manufacturing environment plus GCSE grade C or above in English Language and Mathematics (or eqivalent).

• Alternatively, no formal qualifications but at least 2 years recent experience within a manufacturing environment.

• Good team player, excellent attention to detail and hardworking



Customer Service Assistants

The role will involve internal & external support in the management of company's supply activities, and liaise with supply chain stakeholders.



Essential Requirements:

• Relevant experience within a similar role plus GCSE grade C or above in English Language and Mathematics (or eqivalent).

• Alternatively, no formal qualifications but at least 2 years recent experience in similar role

• Excellent communicator in both oral and written



Credit Control/Finance Assistant

Successful candidate will support the finance manager, and assist with banking reconciliations, petty cash and financial reporting, administrative tasks will also be required.



Essential Requirements:

• At least 1 years experience working within a busy finance team

• GCSE grade C or above in English Language and Mathematics (or eqivalent)

• Advanced skills in Microsoft Excel packages



Maintenance Technician

Responsible for all facilities are maintained and meet required standards of safety, efficiency and Reliability. Be accountable for undertaking maintenance tasks and work as part of the maintenance team.



Essential Requirements:

• Must have HNC qualification in Electrical/Mechanical Engineering or equivalent

• Demonstrate relevant experience working within in manufacturing environment

• Must be able to work within a team, and on own initiative when required



Maintenance Manager

To take full responsibility and accountability for managing maintenance and associated functions, including people management and budgetary/cost reporting and to work in conjunction with the Senior Operations Manager on site wide improvements.



Essential Requirements:

• Minimum of 5 years experience at supervisory level or above within FMCG/Manufacturing environment

• Strong knowledge of Health & Safety requirement s in factory environment

• Demonstrate analytical and strong decision making

• Excellent communication skills in both written and verbal

• Proven track record of managing and leading people



Planning Specialist

To support the demand and supply planning functions by performing factory planning activities to ensure production is scheduled in line with customer specification and planning policies.



Essential Requirements:

• Must have experience in a similar role preferably in manufacturing environment

• Demonstrate strong IT Knowledge



Management Accountant

To support financial controller in ensuring that company accounts and other key information are complied accurately and within timeframes. This will include monthly reporting, budget preparation and group reporting.



Essential Requirements:

• Minimum of 2 years recent experience in similar role

• Part or fully qualified, or equivalent, must be recognised by professional body



If you are interested in any of the advertised

positions and to apply, please submit your CV by the closing date Friday 3rd December 2021 at 12.00pm or contact our HR team by email at belfast.careers@huhtamaki.com or call 02890 628626



Huhtamaki is an Equal Opportunities Employer