More unites us than divides, Michelle O'Neill tells Aisling audience

FLIPPING THE SCRIPT: New Script receive the Health & Well-Being Award from Hugh Cormican, founder of healthcare device company Cirdan Thomas McMullan

Belfast's best days are in front of it, First Minster elect Michelle O'Neill told a full house at the Europa Hotel last night for the 27th annual Aisling Awards celebration.

Bringing together community leaders, sporting heroes, small business owners, and cultural champions, the Aisling Awards highlight was the presentation of the Person of the Year accolade to organ donation dynamo little Daithí Mac Gabhann.

CHAMP: Daithí Beag with dad Máirtín and Michelle O'Neill

"The New Belfast of today, is not that of yesterday and the reason for this is because of all of you - your leadership, resilience, courage, and unwavering spirit and vision that define a city on the rise," Michelle O'Neill told the Aisling audience.



"All of you decided at some point not to overlook the problems facing communities in the four corners of Belfast – whether they be social, economic, cultural, educational or environmental challenges – and have confronted these with solutions.

🎉 AISLING AWARD IN EDUCATION🎉



Behind our success is the incredible team making it happen. The dedication, hard work of our staff is what makes Workforce a great place to work, learn and succeed!

Dedicated to our friend and colleague Angie McFall! ❤️#AislingAwards #TeamWork



Dedicated to our friend and colleague Angie McFall! ❤️#AislingAwards #TeamWork pic.twitter.com/6rA1DEuqSq — workforcetraining (@Workforceonline) November 25, 2023

"Your spirit is epitomised by this year’s Person of the Year, and Freeman of Belfast, Wee Daithí, who with grace, humility, resilience and pure class represents the brilliance of Belfast."

COMHGHAIRDEAS: Kabosh Theatre Company receive Culture & Arts Award from Caroline Ní Dhubhchóin of TG4

She added: "25 years on from the Good Friday Agreement and peace being ushered in, we now stand at a critical juncture where change is not just an option; it is a necessity.

For too long have we let our differences divide us, living our lives back-to-back rather than side-by-side.

"In 2023 and twenty-five years on from the Good Friday Agreement we must now value our diversity and insist that it no longer stands between us.

@NBelfasthour @NorthBelfastNew @newbelfast @GreatplaceB some amazing people and organisations up for #AislingAwards tonight. So humbling to see the dedication and passion people put into their communities. Thanks for the invite @UlsterUni @duncan_morrow had a really great time pic.twitter.com/5TE8RB5Fz9 — Paul carlin (@pcarlin70) November 24, 2023

"Agreement is close, and it is decision time. In the immediate weeks ahead, I want the Executive up again and to get back on track.

"Belfast is united at these awards in a way which should give heart to all those who believe that in this land there is more that unites us than divides us."

NAOMH PÓIL ABÚ: St Paul's Minor Squad were recognised for bringing silverware to the Shaws Road club

Lead sponsor John D'Arcy of Open University Ireland, fresh from opening a new base in Derry, praised the resilience and courage of the people of Belfast and singled out for praise students at the OU who had completed a new nursing degree course.

Among the special honourees at the Aisling gala were Peter Finn, Principal of St Mary's University College, who was recognised for his efforts to build enduring linkages between the college and the local community.

Other category winners were:

Foras na Gaeilge Gradam na Gaeilge: Gaeilphoist

Belfast International Airport Small Business Award: Joint Winners - Sandra's Nursery Corner, Shore Road & Direct Furniture, Andersonstown

Argento Belfast Brand Award: University of Ulster for New York Street campus

Movie House Community Award: Joint Winners - St Comgalls, Falls Road & Hosford Homeless Project (East Belfast Mission)

Sean Graham Sport Award: Naomh Pól GAC (Minor Squad)

Cirdan Health and Well-Being Award: New Script

TG4 Gradam Cultúir & Ealaíon/Arts & Culture Award: Kabosh Theatre Company - Not On Our Watch by Louise Matthews

Kennedy Centre Education Award: Joint Winners: Workforce & St Vincent dePaul/Ligoniel primary schools

Concentrix + WebHelp Environment Award: Mullaghglass Wetlands Project

Tourism & Hospitality Award: Ulster GAA