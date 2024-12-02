Mother of All the Behans with Imelda May comes to the Grand Opera House

FOLLOWING two sell-out seasons in Dublin, Mother of All the Behans comes to the Grand Opera House, Belfast, for one week only in August 2025.

Join Irish singer/songwriter Imelda May for an evening of songs and stories celebrating the inspirational life of Kathleen Behan, mother of renowned Irish poet/writer Brendan Behan. Mother of All the Behans is taken from Brian Behan's book about his Mother, adapted and directed for the stage by Peter Sheridan, with additional material provided by Rosaleen Linehan.

Kathleen's life was marked by love, loss and motherhood, raising her children amidst political fervour and challenging circumstances. Despite the struggles, Kathleen's home was filled with music and books, and she instilled her passion for freedom and rebellion in her children, many of whom went on to make signification contributions in the literary and activist realms. In her later years, Kathleen found her own spotlight, becoming a celebrated public figure through her singing, storytelling and appearances on radio and television.

A fascinating record of a remarkable life, inspired by the songs and stories handed down through generations, this retelling is an entertaining journey through the social history of Dublin and the Behan family history.

See Mother of All the Behans

at the Grand Opera House

from 18 - 23 August 2025.

Book tickets at https://www.goh.co.uk/whats-on/the-mother-of-all-the-behans