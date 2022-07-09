Awareness programme will enhance responsible use of scramblers and motorbikes

A LOCAL councillor has welcomed news that a motorcycle awareness programme is to be extended to the Colin area in a bit to tackle the misuse of scramblers and other motorcycles.



The programme will allow young people to learn how to ride safely and teach them about the dangers of riding motorcycles on the open road and within public spaces.



Speaking about the new initiative, Cllr Caoimhin McCann said: “The programme will include bringing bikes into the area and showing the kids how to ride and maintain them safely. They will then have the opportunity to visit a track at Dundrod where they will get to ride the bikes in a safe manner and put into practice what they have learned through the programme.



“The Police, Department for Justice, Department for Infrastructure and Department for Communities are all backing the project.



“Over the last few months we have seen a massive increase in the number of scramblers and illegal bikes ripping up football pitches, destroying the Michael Ferguson roundabout and causing a general nuisance within the area.

Valerie Armstrong died after being struck by a scrambler as she walked in Colin Glen Forest Park in 2016

“We have also had the death of Valerie Armstrong within the area. We need to be educating the kids on the dangers of riding these bikes within the area and take them to a place where they can do it in a safe and supervised manner then we hope that it will take the bikes off the street and have a positive impact where the kids will be taking ownership of the issue.”



Cllr McCann pointed to a case study of another young man from the Colin area who took part in the programme a number of years ago.



“He was involved in antisocial behaviour, he completed an apprenticeship and now has his own business. That early intervention when he was 16 turned his life around rather than going down the crime and punishment route.



“There is clearly an interest in these bikes but it needs to be done in a safe manner and under supervision.”



Those interested in signing up to the programme are invited to come along to an information evening in the Dairy Farm on 19 July at 7pm where you will have the opportunity to learn more about the programme.