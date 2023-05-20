MOTORING: Excitement at rebirth of Classic Cobra

ONE of the most iconic and desirable sports cars ever created, the stunning AC Cobra GT Roadster, has had a global relaunch in London with an exclusive reveal and a sensational return.

Hosted at the world-famous Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, just 25 miles from where the AC company was first established, the state-of-the-art roadster wowed the assembled VIPs as the all-new design was unveiled for the first time.

Available in both left- and right-hand drive it is powered by a thunderous 5.0-litre V8 delivering around 650hp which takes the car from 0-60mph in just 3.2 seconds and the extruded aluminium spaceframe chassis and carbon-composite bodywork adds to the remarkable driving experience.

RELAUNCH: The new AC Cobra GT Roadster

The relaunch premiere allowed those present to experience the new car’s styling, revel in the cabin’s design and meet the team responsible for ensuring the new sports car upholds the famous name’s legacy. This is truly a cutting-edge modern sports car, produced using the latest technology and engineering processes, yet it remains faithful to the spirit and style of the AC Cobra of the 1960s.

A result of a multi-million-pound investment sustained over nearly four years, it is intended to be both beautiful and usable as a sports car and remain in a class of its own. Just 250 cars will be built for the worldwide market every year, with the first year’s entire production already sold. Thoroughly modern ergonomics mean the car’s cabin accommodates drivers well over six feet tall, while the car utilises modern drivetrain and control technologies to validate its grand tourer (GT) credentials.

Perfectly complementing the engines, two gearboxes are available: a six-speed manual gearbox for purists or an advanced 10-speed automatic gearbox with steering-wheel mounted shift paddles. The design and detailing of the leatherwork and upholstery blends advanced and highly resilient fabrics with traditional materials, once again respecting the car’s heritage.

Over the years, the AC Cobra has endured, with its unmistakable shape and unique design. With production limited and every car built to an exacting standard, it remains reserved for an exclusive clientele. The car is now available to order worldwide, and you can schedule your own personal consultation with a member of the team. If you’ve got £290,000 handy.

NW200 full of incident

UP on the North Coast in glorious weather big crowds enjoyed an incident-packed North West 200 with nine race wins up for grabs.

Alastair Seeley extended his record number of wins at the meeting to 29 with a narrow victory on his Synetiq BMW from Michael Dunlop in Saturday’s Superstock race. Seeley’s 28th win on Thursday evening was confirmed when the race was stopped prematurely as the leaders started their final lap due to an incident at Dhu Varren involving seventh-placed Nathan Harrison. Davey Todd took second from Michael Dunlop (thankfully Harrison only suffered minor injuries).

On the technical side of things there was drama and controversy before the race with the FHO Racing pairing of Peter Hickman and Josh Brookes prevented from racing due to the use of carbon fibre wheels in practice. That’s strange as carbon fibre wheels come as standard on the BMW M1000RR.

With alternative wheels not homologated for the Superstock-spec BMW, the team was forced to take the decision to withdraw from the rest of the meeting.

Meanwhile in superbikes, BeerMonster Ducati’s Glenn Irwin made it seven superbike wins in a row. Irwin had been involved in a superb duel with Davey Todd (Milenco by Padgetts Honda), Dean Harrison (DAO Racing Kawasaki) and, initially, Michael Dunlop (MD Racing Honda), but the red flag was displayed due to a crash at Black Hill. That rider too was okay.

Rovanperä leads WRC after yet another Portugal victory

IN a big shake-up at the top of the World Rally Championship there is a new provisional points leader after Kalle Rovanperä vaulted to the top of the table with back-to-back Vodafone Rally de Portugal victories, bringing his number of WRC wins to nine.

Toyota’s reigning world champion headed home Hyundai pair Dani Sordo and Esapekka Lappi following a dominant performance alongside co-driver Jonne Halttunen.

Rovanperä, who has not stood top of the podium in WRC since his title-winning run to victory on Rally New Zealand last season, now holds a 17-point advantage over Ott Tänak after five rounds.

Finn Rovanperä seized control of the rally when Tänak suffered wheel damage on Friday afternoon, establishing a slender 10.7 seconds lead at the end of the opening leg. Unstoppable on Saturday, the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Hybrid driver unleashed a masterful display of five stage wins and widened the gap to a commanding 57.5 seconds before effortlessly negotiating Sunday’s four-stage final leg 54.7 seconds clear of second-placed Dani Sordo.

“It has been too long coming, but finally we are back,” Rovanperä said. “I have to say a big thank you to Jonne (Halttunen, co-driver) and the team. They have been pushing all the time and going forward.”

Esapekka Lappi made it two Hyundai20 N Rally1 Hybrids inside the top three, scoring his second podium finish in as many rallies. His result helped Hyundai to stay within 32 points of championship-leading manufacturer Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT. Thierry Neuville began the day in third, but a broken turbocharger left his Hyundai severely down on power. Time poured away as he limped through the closing stages, allowing M-Sport Ford Puma man Ott Tänak to claim fourth overall while the Belgian frustratingly settled for fifth.

There was an exhilarating conclusion to the FIA WRC2 contest as Gus Greensmith claimed top honours by just 1.2 seconds from Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 rival and Toksport team-mate Oliver Solberg. The latter had led by 35.4 seconds overnight before being lumbered with a one-minute time penalty. Andreas Mikkelsen (Toksport Škoda), Yohan Rossel (PH Sport Citroën C3 Rally2) and Teemu Suninen (Hyundai Motorsport N Hyundai i20 N Rally2) completed the top 10.

Kalle now leads the championship on 98 points with Ott Tanak second on 81 and Sebastian Ogier and Elfyn Evans joint third on 69. The next round is Rally d’Italia which runs from June 2 to 3.