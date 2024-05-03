MOTORING: Skoda’s popular duo enjoys equipment boost

SKODA has announced a significant specification update for its Fabia and Karoq ranges. As part of the brand’s claimed commitment to delivering exceptional value to customers, both models enjoy a boost in standard equipment along with the availability of updated, more efficient drivetrains.

The Karoq features three trim grades: SE Drive, SE L and SportLine with all models benefiting from enhanced standard specifications. All models gain Lane Assist, Care Connect and Infotainment Online (3-year subscription), advanced driver attention and drowsiness monitor, power-operated child lock, Traffic Sign Recognition and tow bar preparation. SE Drive models now feature a 10.25-inch Virtual Cockpit with Wireless smartphone charging, while SE L customers additionally benefit from 18-inch Procyon silver alloy wheels.

Buyers choosing the range-topping SportLine model gain two tablet holders and ISOFIX on the front passenger seat. All models in the revised range also feature new rear badging that incorporates the brand’s latest corporate identity. While the choice of drivetrains remains the same with four petrol engines and one diesel available, the previous 1.0 TSI unit has been replaced by a newer engine which delivers improved efficiency, along with a 6hp increase in output to 114hp. As on 2023 models, customers can specify the 1.5 TSI 147hp engine with a six-speed manual or seven-speed DSG transmission. Both the 2.0 TDI 147hp diesel engine and the 2.0 TSI 187hp petrol engine are fitted with a seven-speed DSG and 4x4 as standard. Prices for the 2024MY Karoq start at £28,380 OTR for the 1.0 TSI SE Drive model. SE L variants start from £30,215 OTR while the flagship SportLine models start from £35,130 OTR.

The Fabia range has been revised with all models in the range benefitting from a specification boost. The line-up features four trim grades; SE Comfort, Colour Edition, SE L and Monte Carlo with all models now featuring Traffic sign recognition, Wireless Smartlink and Care Connect (3-year subscription) as standard. SE Comfort models gain a new 8-inch digital display which replaces the previous analogue unit, along with a larger 8.25-inch infotainment screen. A front centre armrest, textile floor mats and two additional rear speakers complete the specification upgrade.

Colour Edition models gain a larger 8.25-inch infotainment screen and add Cruise control with speed limiter, rear electric windows, and rear LED lights to the standard specification. SE L versions now come with a 10.25-inch Virtual cockpit digital display, Hill hold, rear LED lights, privacy glass on the rear side windows and door sills with Fabia badging. Range-topping Monte Carlo features a larger 8.25-inch infotainment display that replaces the previous 8.0-inch Bolero unit, Cruise control with speed limiter and front seat lumbar support. Monte Carlo models also benefit from LED rear lights, updated interior inserts and Hill hold.

As part of the 2024 update, the Fabia now features the same new 1.0 TSI engine available in the Karoq fitted with a six-speed manual gearbox and the option of a seven-speed DSG. Prices for the 2024MY Fabia start at £19,730 OTR for the 1.0 MPI SE Comfort model. Colour Edition models start from £20,530 OTR while the SE L is priced from £22,465 OTR. Sporty Monte Carlo models start from £22,965 OTR.