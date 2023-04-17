MOTORMAN: The world has lost an Irish sporting superstar

THE untimely death of Waterford born superstar rally driver Craig Breen in a testing accident ahead of this week’s Rally Croatia has left his family, friends and the motorsport fraternity worldwide stunned and numb.

The 33-year-old’s career was tragically cut short when according to the local police, his car struck a wooden fence, a fence post entered the vehicle and Craig lost his life.

His passion for rallying was unquestionable and his heart on the sleeve approach and quick wit made him a firm favourite with fans worldwide. Nine World Rally Championship (WRC) podiums proved that while he was a loveable character, he had the skills to back up his charm and was indeed a star amongst the world’s elite.

Craig was destined to end up in rallying having grown up in a rally-mad family in Waterford with Irish Rally Champion dad Ray, mum Jackie and sister Kelli. When not on WRC duties, Craig, a huge fan of the late Irish driver Frank Meagher, like his hero could be found on the Irish stages where he would indulge his love of rally nostalgia, in a Metro 6R4, Subaru Legacy or Ford Sierra RS Cosworth.

Craig also inspired the next generation of rally drivers, offering financial support to the Irish Junior 1000 category sponsoring a prize fund on each Irish forest event. In June 2012 Craig's then navigator Paul “Jaffa” Roberts died in a similar accident.

Finnish world rally champion Ari Vatanen, a friend of the Breen family summed up his feelings when he said that “Jaffa and Craig were like shooting stars, they gave wings to the dreams of many. Now they are back together in heaven”. He went on to say, “on a day like this the sun does not seem to rise, a dark cloud has covered the Irish and global rally family”.

Craig and long-time navigator Paul Nagle were great friends to the Belfast rally team Group Motors Rallying where Paul started his international career. I was proud to have interviewed Paul, and like many who met him found him to be a genuinely nice guy. The drivers and members of Group Motors Rallying and everyone involved in the “Motorman Page” extend our sincerest condolences to his family and friends. Our thoughts are with them at this sad time.





Caravanning and campervanning

Having just completed my first week of caravanning in 2023 and witnessing the campervan fraternity enjoying the season start, I was happy to read that Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles was celebrating the launch of the new California Surf with a variety of outstanding summer finance offers available until Sunday the 30th of April.

The Happy Camper Event offers discounts of up to £1,500 across the whole California range, in addition to £1,500 deposit contribution when purchasing a California or Grand California through Volkswagen Financial Services. Purchasers will also avail of a free MOT, three years free servicing, and one year of comprehensive insurance cover. The insurance applies to the Caddy California, California, and Grand California for drivers aged 25-75.

VW Surf

As almost three-quarters of our population look forward to a staycation, VW say that summer has come early with customers able to purchase a California and take delivery of their vehicle this May. Volkswagen Caddy California customers can avail of a discount of £500 off their vehicle, while the award-winning California has a £1,000 discount plus a further £1,000 deposit contribution when purchased through Volkswagen Financial Services.

Customers of the Volkswagen Grand California can enjoy a £1,500 discount and £3,000 worth of optional equipment, as well as a £1,500 deposit contribution for finance customers. The Happy Camper Event coincides with order books opening for the new California Surf, the latest addition to the Transporter 6.1 model range, with prices starting from £68,234. It is equipped with essentials that make camping trips with the family easy and comfortable. It is also fitted with the latest connectivity features and safety systems, a mini kitchen, including a gas hob with two burners and a stainless-steel sink.

The new trim comfortably sleeps a family of four, thanks to its loft bed and convertible bench that doubles as a double bed, making it a perfect facilitator for summer getaways. Prices for the Surf start from £68,234.

