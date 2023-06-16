MOTORMAN: This mighty Mini packs a very big punch

THERE is so much talk about electric cars these days it’s nice to take a look at a petrol car for all the petrolheads.

What began as an alliance to turn the humble Mini into a racing champion, the Mini John Cooper Works (above) has been designed and built for drivers who demand the ultimate in performance, engineering and styling. Mini now celebrates the heart of driving excitement with the launch of the new Mini John Cooper Works 1to6 Edition.

Available only with a six-speed manual transmission (from which comes the mname 1to6 comes), it offers motorists an authentic, exciting driving experience. Powered by a John Cooper Works 4-cylinder petrol engine with Mini TwinPower Turbo Technology this pocket rocket delivers 231hp that accelerates from 0-62 mph in just 6.3 seconds.

The 1to6 is finished in Midnight Black Metallic paint, Piano Black exterior trim, Jet Black 18” Circuit Spoke alloy wheels, darkened rear glass and go faster stripes running the full length of the vehicle. Bespoke 1to6 Edition badging on the C-pillar, side scuttles and at the rear of the vehicle completes the exterior design. Moving inside, the same emblem decorates the door sills, floor mats and lower spoke of the Nappa leather sports steering wheel, whilst a 3D embossed variant is etched into passenger side trim. “One of 999” lettering is embossed to the left of the steering wheel and printed the on panoramic sunroof highlighting the exclusivity of this model. Red accents are found throughout the cockpit, including the leather stitching on the gear shift, ambient lighting and the glowing bezel surrounding the central instrument.

The 1to6 boasts a high level of specification including, heated front seats, electric folding door mirrors, comfort access, driving assistance, ambient lighting, reversing camera and parking assistant including front and rear park distance control.

There’s an 8.8” touch display with Mini navigation system, Apple Carplay, wireless charging, head-up display, Harman Kardon SurroundSound and a Digital Dashboard.

At £39,600 the 1to6 is not cheap, but only 999 cars will be built, with only 150 available in the UK, the 1to6 is available to order from retailers now following its world premiere at the Nürburgring 24-hour race on May 20, where it finished second in its class in that gruelling 24-hour race.

I raced Minis in the past and they are a quick little car, but I can only imagine what it feels like to drive one delivering 231hp.