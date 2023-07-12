Men wielding hurls damage house in Mount Eagles

INCIDENT: Footage of the attack on a house in Mount Eagles was circulated on social media

POLICE are appealing for information after damage was caused to a house in the Mount Eagles area of West Belfast on Tuesday evening.

Shortly after 6pm it was reported to police that a number of males carrying hurls were involved in an altercation in the area.

Police attended and damage was reported to the front door windows and to the downstairs living room windows of a property.

Footage of the incident circulated on social media later on Tuesday night.

Inspector Adams said: “Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and we would appeal to anyone with any information, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1612 11/07/23.

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form here."