Babylon is more about the ride than the destination

Babylon

Directed by Whiplash and La La Land's Damien Chazellea, and boasting a stellar cast including Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Tobey Maguire, Babylon is a tale of debauchery and excess and tells the story of a group of Hollywood insiders and their respective rise and fall amid the glamour of the 1920s golden era.

We're introduced to our rag-tag band of antiheroes as they hop from a scandalous party in the Hollywood Hills to the shoot of a troubled big-budget production that seems to be as cursed as the stars in this glitzy, OTT fable of success gone wrong. It looks spectacular, and Pitt and Robbie are magnificent, but at over three hours long and with a somewhat ambiguous and protracted plot, Babylon is more about the ride than the destination. You'll need plenty of patience and caffeine to get to the end of this one!



NETFLIX

Jung_E

A sharp and brilliantly executed slice of sci-fi action, Jung_E is set in the 22nd Century and Earth is bearing the scars of a climate change disaster and an ongoing war that has consumed the entire globe. Yun Jung-yi is part of the military elite and has made a name for herself after a string of almost flawless victories.

But when Yun is put out of action after a direct hit, an AI company working for the government is quick to clone her brain with the intention of using her military genius to create an unstoppable army of super soldiers. Packed with action, great performances, and a solid story, give this a go if you're a fan of slick and uncompromising sci-fi.



Bank of Dave

Starring the excellent Rory Kinnear, Hugh Bonneville, and Paul Kaye, Bank of Dave is inspired by a true story and tells the tale of Dave Fishwick, a Burnley native and a self-made man who has made millions thanks to his own hard work and graft.

When the 2008 financial crisis begins to bite hard, Dave sets out on a mission to establish a community bank to help local businesses and residents amid the hardships of the dreaded credit crunch. A feel-good flick with a great cast and an uplifting story, be sure to give this a go!