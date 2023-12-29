MOVIES AND STREAMING: Infectious passion of Mann on a mission

Cinema

Ferrari

IT’S taken the best part of two decades to make it to the big screen and Ferrari has been a passion project for director Michael Mann.

A dark and brooding biopic that recounts the story of Enzo Ferrari's life and business, this is a film that attempts to understand the deep-rooted motivation of the man – and the myth – behind the iconic car brand. Indeed, apart from the mere presence of the familiar Ferrari logo, luxury and decadence are not particularly present in this tale of blind obsession for perfection and an almost primal desire to win.

The year is 1957 and Enzo Ferrari is struggling to keep his business afloat as production costs soar and profits dwindle. Furthermore, Enzo's broken relationship with his wife and business partner Laura is both volatile and violent, with the couple breaking up after the tragic death of their young son, Dino.

Emotionally ravaged and with bankruptcy staring him in the face, Ferrari is advised to enter one of his race cars in the Mille Miglia, a treacherous 1,000-mile race across Italy. Winning will pretty much guarantee his name and brand and his business will avoid collapse. Losing is not an option.

Directed with Mann's signature verve and knack for delivering taut and palpable tension, Ferrari is wrestles with the emotional demons that not only tortured Enzo Ferrari, but seem to have motivated him too. It's a fascinating story, and one told with passion and vigour.

Adam Driver plays it cool, aloof and impassioned as Enzo Ferrari, while Penélope Cruz is simply brilliant as Ferrari's estranged wife and business associate, Laura.

With searing drama and thrilling race track action, Ferrari is an unmissable drama that's well worth a trip to the multiplex.



Netflix

Pokémon Concierge

There's certainly no shortage of Pokémon series online – you only have to browse BBC iPlayer or Netflix to be served a vast variety of adventures featuring the enduringly popular Japanese pocket monsters.

But Pokémon Concierge marks a turning point for the franchise, with a delightful new stop-motion animation and an adventure that isn't focused on the recently side-lined protagonist, Ash.

Pokémon Concierge introduces us to Haru, a girl who is given the fantastic opportunity to work at an exclusive island resort for Pokémon to rest, relax and recharge. What's not to like about seeing our favourite characters reimaged and revitalised in this charming little series?

A must-see for Pokémon fans all over the world – you’re not going to want to miss this one if you've been bitten by the Pokémon bug!