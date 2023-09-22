MOVIES AND STREAMING: Putting it up to the wolves of Wall Street

Dumb Money

An uplifting and entertaining tale of how an unassuming underdog takes on the real-life wolves of Wall Street, Dumb Money grips from the outset thanks to a great story and a talented cast who deliver stand-out performances all round.

Lars and the Real Girl and I, Tonya director Craig Gillespie gets to the heart of this incredible tale by focusing on the fate of a group of ordinary people who decide to play hard and loose with the rules of the stock market, but in doing so put the frighteners up the established financial kingpins.

Paul Dano stars as Keith Gill, a pretty normal guy who has a Reddit channel that offers simple tips on buying stock. When Keith convinces his thousands of followers to invest in the doomed retailer GameStop, he reverses the company's fortunes and manages to pee-off the hedge fund managers who were going to make millions from the store's inevitable collapse.

Needless to say, Keith becomes an overnight sensation and makes millions of dollars profit for his many followers, but before long he becomes a target for the put-out rich set who have lost quite a lot of money thanks to his actions.

It's a cautionary tale, and exposes blatant injustices in the system. Like Adam McKay's The Big Short, there's a host of weird, wonderful and obnoxious characters, quirky dialogue and visual pizazz to the proceedings.

Give this one a go if you enjoy finely crafted drama delivered with sincerity and heart.



Expend4bles

You know the drill by now if you're a fan of the Expendables movies.

Step one: Cast big, battered Sly Stallone as mercenary for hire, Barney Ross.

Step two: Get your mates Jason Statham and Dolph Lundgren on the payroll.

Step three: Tool everyone up with more firearms than the State of Texas, and don't forget to blow stuff up every twenty minutes or so.

It's a formula that has worked well for Sly and co over the years, and this fourth outing is no different. Same day, different bad guys to kill.

If you're a franchise regular then you'll enjoy it for what it is. If not, avoid!



Disney+

No One Will Save You

From the same creative team behind Netflix's Love and Monsters, No One Will Save You is a dark and complex psychological thriller with some nifty sci-fi elements thrown in for good measure.

Dopesick star Kaitlyn Dever plays Brynn Adams, a loner who is shunned by the rest of her community and seeks solace alone away from the prying eyes of the townsfolk.

One night, though, Brynn is awoken by bright lights and strange noises, and it seems she has attracted the unwanted attention of some pretty nasty ETs.

Give this one a go if you find yourself in the mood for something a little spookier and different.