In the run-up to the frenzied fight to be the number one flick at the box office this Christmas, Disney is hoping their much anticipated sequel to 2016's Moana hits all the right notes with audiences.

While Moana proved to be a pleasant enough adventure on the high seas of the Pacific Ocean, with a few memorable musical numbers and a stand out performance from Dwayne Johnson as the mischievous deity Maui, the cynics out there among you may be pondering if a sequel here is really necessary.

Well, Disney seems to think so, but let's hope Moana 2 doesn't turn out to be a repeat of the much-hyped but ultimately baffling and disappointing Frozen 2.

Early consensus from the few US critics who attended last week's premiere in Hawaii is that Moana 2 does the original justice, but the true test will be when audiences get a chance to see for themselves when Moana takes to the clear blue Pacific seas for another magical adventure.

Set three years after the last movie, Moana has found her way in life and has become a wayfinder for her people, an important role that sees her try to connect all the ocean's tribes together in unity.

But the paradise Moana calls home remains isolated, and a sign from the heavens prompts her to take to the seas once again to locate a lost-lost island that holds the secret her people’s unification

Promising more of the same catchy tunes and island-hopping shenanigans that made the first movie so enjoyable, here's hoping Moana 2 can live up to expectations!



That Christmas

Adapted from a series of short stories written by none other than Richard Curtis, this beautifully animated Netflix Christmas flick aims to warm even the coldest heart as the festive season gets under way.

Directed by Simon Otto of How to Train Your Dragon fame, That Christmas tells the story of a group of youngsters and their families who become separated by a fierce snowstorm before the holidays, and you better believe they'll do whatever is takes to be reunited for the big day.

With a amazing voice cast including Jodie Whittaker and Bill Nighy, the action revolves around Danny and his mum who have recently moved to a little town on the coast named Wellington-on Sea. Danny is hoping that his dad will be able to come home for the Christmas holidays, but Mother Nature doesn't plan on making things easy for the local residents this time around.

Needless to say, there is only one person in the world who can make Danny's dreams come true, and the legendary Santa is soon doing all he can to beat the relentless storm and see that Christmas arrives for all the town's children and adults alike.

With slick animation and a the kind of wry sense of humour we've come to expect from Richard Curtis, That Christmas is well worth a go if you're looking for a heartwarming family flick to enjoy in the comfort of your own home this weekend.