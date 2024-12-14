MOVIES: New Tolkien take will ring true for audiences

MAJESTIC: The animated new Lord of the Rings adventure is full of beauty and simplicity

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim

Directed by celebrated anime director Kenji Kamiyama, this new Lord of the Rings prequel has something different to offer fans of Peter Jackson's all-encompassing vision of Tolkien's infamous trilogy.

Even if you're not familiar with Kamiyama's classic style of anime, this animated telling of the fabled War of the Rohirrim is sure to win you over with the subtle beauty of its simple and traditional aesthetic.

Like Studio Ghibli's most famous creations, there's a wistful, majestic charm at the heart of Kamiyama's art, so the legendary nature of the Lord of the Rings story fits easily with this style of animation, and it will capture your imagination from the very opening scene.

Set hundreds of years before the rule of King Théoden, we are introduced to the House of Helm Hammerhand and his strong and beautiful daughter, Héra.

Seeking an alliance with Hammerhand, young and ambitious lord of Dunland, Wulf Dunlending, also has his heart set on marrying Héra.

Unfortunately for Wulf, Héra is the master of her own destiny and does not feel the same way about Wulf as he does for her. With tensions now frayed between the two peoples, an unfortunate scuffle leads to the death of Wulf's father, resulting in all-out war.

With a great voice cast, thrilling action and a gripping story, The War of the Rohirrim should keep fans of The Lord of the Rings blissfully entertained this weekend.



Queer

Controversial and conflicted, writer William S. Burroughs is a difficult author to work out, and I guess that is very much why he, or the idea of him, is so appealing.

Brought to the screen with a splashes of vibrant colour and a frenzied and intoxicating energy by Challengers director Luca Guadagnino, this adaptation of Burroughs' second book, Queer, is as provocative and compelling as the author himself.

Daniel Craig sinks so deeply and convincingly into the role of protagonist William Lee here that it's hard to tear your eyes away from the screen.

As the story goes, US citizen William has relocated to the balmy and intoxicating streets of Mexico City after some nasty run ins with the law.

Losing himself in the spirit of the city, William spends his days and nights drinking rum in the local bars with other exiled, disenchanted and barely closeted gay American men.

Each days melts hopelessly into the next, until William catches the eye of the young and impressionable Eugene. Overcome by feelings of lust, love and everything in between, the pair set out on a mind-expanding adventure that questions the very nature of their existence.

Guadagnino magnificently captures the cult beauty of Burroughs' sultry story, while Daniel Craig delivers one of his finest and most memorable performances.

A possible contender for the upcoming awards season, Queer is well worth a go if you're after a compelling and provocative drama.