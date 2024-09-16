Music, dance and food bring Ligoniel communities together

A FESTIVAL of music, dance and food from across the world was showcased at a multicultural celebration in North Belfast.

Polish, Phillipino and Arabic residents were among those who provided a taste of their food and culture at the extravaganza at Wolfhill Centre in Ligoniel. Dancers from ArtsEkta also entertained the crowds who attended the event which aimed to improved community relations.

South Asian, Chinese lion and Chinese fan dances and workshops were held so that local people could test their own skills. Dhol Drummers and a bodhrán players also displayed their talents.

Ligoniel Improvement Association received £2,900 from Housing Executive’s community cohesion fund for the occasion.

Behind the project was Councillor Ryan Murphy, who wanted to address racist incidents which occurred in Belfast over the summer months, by bringing different communities in Ligoniel together and celebrating the diversity of cultures and people now living in the area.

Organiser Maria Burke, from Wolfhill Centre, said: “We were delighted to receive this funding from the Housing Executive which has helped in our important work of making communities stronger.

Dr Sean Brennan, Good Relations Officer, Housing Executive, with some of the performers at the Ligoniel multi-cultural festival

“This one-day event supported and encouraged shared participation in diverse community activities, highlighting what we all have in common as well as celebrating differences in culture, music, food and dance.

“People from different cultures bring a huge contribution to our society and we are all richer for helping them to integrate.”

Gerard Flynn, the Housing Executive’s North Belfast Area Manager added: “We were delighted to fund this inspiring celebration of cultural diversity.

“Our staff work hard to try and improve the lives of all our tenants and days like this give local people an opportunity to work together in their estates and help them create a better and safer place for everyone to live.”